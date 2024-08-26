Hajj Reporters’ annual lecture, awards holds September 4 in Abuja

The Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR) annual public lecture and awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at the auditorium of the National Mosque Abuja.

The CSO has held the event for the past 15 years after every Hajj operation.

A statement on Monday signed by the national coordinator of the group, Ibrahim Mohammed states that the event, which will start at 10am will have Vice President Kashim Shettima is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour, while the National leader of Jamaatu Izalatul bidiah wa ikamatis Sunnah, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau will serve as the chairman of the event.

One of the event’s highlights will be a public lecture titled “Strategic Time Management for Effective Hajj 2025” to be delivered by Professor Wasiu O. Gabadeen, the deputy rector of Hajj Institute of Nigeria Abuja.

In the same vein, states and service providers as well as some officials will be given awards for their exemplary services during Hajj 2024.

“IHR instituted these awards about 15 years ago after every Hajj operation to honour those who stood out in the service of pilgrims during a preceding Hajj operation. The goal is to encourage them to continue to do more and also motivate others to give their best,” the statement quoted the IHR coordinator, Ibrahim Mohammed as saying.

He also said the choice of the theme for this year’s public lecture was carefully selected to bring to the fore the need to consider the importance of sticking to time as regards the Hajj calendar of 2025 and the attendant risk associated with the lack of adherence to the same.

“Most of the issues and challenges faced during this year’s Hajj was as a result of the failure to do the right thing at the right time which eventually took its toll on the operations”,the statement said.

Also expected to serve as Guests of honour at the event are the Hon. Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmood Bunkure and the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Faisal Al Ibraheem Al-Ghamdi.

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is the Chief host.