Hajj Operation: NAHCON suspends certain staff allowances

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says due to financial downtown it is suspending certain allowances peculiar to its staff during the hajj operation.

The Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Malam Jalal Arabi, made this known in a statement by the commission’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Mrs Fatima Sanda-Usara, on Thursday in Abuja.

Arabi explained that the financial downturn that impacted many aspects of the 2024 hajj operations did not leave out the payment of NAHCON staff stipend for the hajj operations.

He said that the commission regrets the situation knowing how exerting hajj operations are to staff and their families.

” Due to these financial constraints, certain allowances peculiar to NAHCON staff will remain suspended for the time being.

” Inspite of this challenging situation, the commission remains hopeful that as conditions improve, staff allowances may be reassessed even if it were a minimal increase.

” However, this time around, staff will be given the option of returning to Nigeria after putting 21 days of service if they opt to return. ”

Arabi stated that he had communicated the situation to staff on offshore assignment via zoom meeting where he explained the tight situation that the commission finds itself and sought their understanding.

According to him, it was the same condition that led NAHCON to request for medical volunteerism by National Medical Team members.

” Similarly, allowances of all operational committee members: including Media Team, Ulama, Security and other stakeholders remain affected due to budgetary limitations.

The chairman solicited maximum support and cooperation of all concerned.

” I am fully aware that not all will be happy with this drastic departure from the past. However, the reality reflects the situation in which the whole country finds itself.

” For the same factor, not all staff members were deployed for the offshore assignment.

” Normally, staff deployment for the offshore operations is staggered due to the nature of tasks they are expected to perform.

” While the commission would have preferred to travel with all its staff to facilitate easier coordination, the current financial circumstances necessitated difficult decisions to ensure the viability of the operations.”

Arabi, however, acknowledged the dedication and commitment of his staff and expresses gratitude for their understanding during this challenging period.

He also reassured all stakeholders of the commission’s continued efforts to navigate the financial challenges, while prioritising the well-being of pilgrims, its personnel and the success of the hajj. (NAN)