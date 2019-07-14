Hajj: Nigerians pray for peace, development in Saudi Arabia

Thousands of intending pilgrims from all nations, including Nigerians, have continued to defy the scorching sun as they trooped to the Prophet’s holy mosque in Madinah to offer special prayers for peace and development, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Speaking with NAN in Madinah, after observing his evening prayer in the mosque on Sunday, an intending pilgrim from Lagos state, Alhaji Ismail Aminu, said no price was too much in worshipping God.

He promised to maximise the opportunity provided by the Hajj to pray for the peace, blessing and development of Nigeria in all ramifications.

He said: “I prayed for Nigeria to be a much better country in terms of good governance and better citizenry.

“If the leaders get it right, the citizens will enjoy, I pray to almighty Allah to guide our leaders right in governance so that they can move the country to the next level of development.

“May almighty Allah give them the wisdom to steer the ship of Nigeria aright and for Nigerians to have a change of attitude.

“This is necessary so that the country can prosper, I also pray for reduction in corruption in the county and for the people to be disciplined in our deeds.”

On crime, he stressed the need for peace and reduction in the rate of killings and kidnapping, among others, but commended some states and the Federal Government for checking the menace.

“It is only when there is reduction in crime that Nigeria can witness the desired peace and development,” he said.

NAN reports that intending pilgrims from Katsina, Kano, Kano and Lagos States have arrived Madinah to commence intensive prayers and visit the grave of Prophet Muhammad, among other rites, before moving to Makkah in continuationof the ritual.

Hajj is one the five pillars of Islam for Muslims who have adequate resources and good health to embark on such annual exercise. (NAN)

