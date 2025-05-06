Hajj: NAHCON’s advance team arrives Saudi Arabia ahead inaugural flight of pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Tuesday announced the arrival of its 36-member advance team, comprising staff and medical personnel, at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Madina.

By Deji Abdulwahab

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Tuesday announced the arrival of its 36-member advance team, comprising staff and medical personnel, at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Madina.

The team is in Saudi Arabia ahead of the first set of Nigerian pilgrims scheduled to depart on May 9, 2025.

NAHCON’s Information officer, Suwaiba Ahmed, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja.

She said that the team, led by the Deputy Coordinator for Makkah, Alhaji Alidu Shuti, arrived in Madina on Tuesday morning.

Ahmed noted that the advance team included members from various committees, including accommodation, feeding, medical, national reception, passport management, e-Track, hijira, tafweej, and media.

“The task of these committees is to ensure that everything is in place before the arrival of the first batch of pilgrims,” she said.

Before the team’s departure on Monday, the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Sale, urged members to diligently carry out their responsibilities, emphasising that their groundwork was critical for a smooth and successful 2025 Hajj operation.

Yhe News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the advance team is responsible for laying the foundation for the entire Hajj exercise.

Their duties include coordinating accommodation logistics, airport reception protocols, and engaging with Saudi Hajj authorities to facilitate a seamless experience for Nigerian pilgrims.

The team’s efforts are expected to ensure the efficient arrival, safety, and welfare of pilgrims, medical personnel, and state officials during the pilgrimage.

The arrival of the advance team marks a significant milestone in Nigeria's 2025 Hajj preparations and officially signals the commencement of the nation's participation in one of the world's largest annual religious gatherings.




