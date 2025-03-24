Hajj: CSO commends Gov Namadi for allocating Hajj Seats to LG Pilgrims officers

Independent Hajj Reporters, a faith-based registered Civil Society Organization (CSO) that reports and advocates for workable Hajj and Umrah Policies has commended the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, His Excellency Umar Namadi for allocating Hajj seats to local government pilgrim officers.

The CSO appreciated the governor for his foresight and positive decisions towards improving the welfare of Jigawa State Pilgrims in forthcoming Hajj.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by its national coordinator Ibrahim Mahammed on Monday.

“We applauded the decision of His Excellency to appoint the local pilgrims’ officers as hajj officials for the 2025 Hajj. The decision will result in the improvement of the welfare of Jigawa State Pilgrim during the 2025 Hajj

“Local Hajj officials are the closest Hajj state officials to pilgrims because they are the ones who register the pilgrims and most of them are from the same localities thereby allowing pilgrims to have unhindered access to the officials anytime”

IHR urges other State governors to emulate their Jigawa counterparts by allocating hajj slots to those who will serve the pilgrims in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

“States should adopt a merit-based approach in the appointment of hajj officials as such measures will ensure that pilgrims get value for their money and also encourage healthy competition among states pilgrims’ board’s employees”

Governor Namadi has also approved and released N1.8-billion-naira operational funds for the state pilgrim’s board.

IHR further urge other State Muslim Pilgrims Boards to emulate the added value service delivery steps taken by the Director General of Jigawa State Muslim Pilgrims Board.

The Statement added that the Welfare and wellbeing of pilgrims should be the primary priority and focus of Federal and State Hajj officials

It will be recalled that IHR awarded Gov Namadi as the Hajj Governor of the year during its 2024 annual Hajj lecture and award that took place in September last year.