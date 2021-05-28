The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has cautioned intending pilgrims against falling victims of ‘fraudsters’ advertising Hajj slots for the 2021 holy pilgrimage.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, gave the warning in a statement issued by Mrs Fatima Usara, Head of the Public Affairs of the commission, on Friday in Abuja.

“The commission, therefore, warns the public to be wary of falling victims of such dubious deals.

“In particular, it has come to our notice that a so-called Non Governmental Organisation is collecting money from intending pilgrims under the guise of securing the travel slots.

“NAHCON distances itself from such unlicensed organisations and is warning the public to be cautious and report any such person or group collecting money for hajj illegally.

“Those allowed to collect hajj fare deposits are State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Commissions, Agencies, Licensed Tour Operators and Ja’iz Bank under the Hajj Savings Scheme arrangement.

“Apart from these three, any other channel should be considered illegal,” he said.

The NAHCON chairman advised state pilgrims welfare boards to sensitise the Muslim public, using dominant local languages and through radio, television and other media, against falling preys to swindlers.

Hassan insisted that all intending pilgrims must pay for hajj only through NAHCON authorised channels.

He further tasked NAHCON Zonal coordinators to make available to intending pilgrims a list of Licensed Tour Operators in their zones and share this with state welfare boards. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

