Hajj Commission cautions intending pilgrims against falling victims of fraudsters

The National Hajj of Nigeria () has cautioned intending pilgrims against falling of ‘fraudsters’ advertising Hajj slots for the 2021 holy pilgrimage.

The Chairman and Chief Officer of , Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, gave the warning in a statement issued by Mrs Fatima Usara, of the Public of the , on Friday in Abuja.

“The , therefore, warns the public to be wary of falling of such dubious deals.
“In particular, it has come to our notice that a so-called Non Governmental Organisation is collecting money intending pilgrims the guise of securing the travel slots.

distances itself such unlicensed organisations and is warning the public to be cautious and report any such person or group collecting money for hajj illegally.

allowed to collect hajj fare deposits are State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Commissions, Agencies, Licensed Tour Operators and Ja’iz Bank the Hajj Savings arrangement.

“Apart these three, any other channel should be considered illegal,” he said.

The NAHCON chairman advised state pilgrims welfare boards to sensitise the Muslim public, using dominant languages and through radio, television and other media, against falling preys to swindlers.

Hassan insisted that all intending pilgrims must pay for hajj only through NAHCON authorised channels.

He further tasked NAHCON coordinators available to intending pilgrims a list of Licensed Tour Operators in their zones and share this with state welfare boards. (NAN)

