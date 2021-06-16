Hajj Cancellation: Kano Board set up committee to reimburse pilgrims

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board says it will set up an 11-member committee to

reimburse money deposited for the cancelled 2020/2021 Hajj exercise to the intending pilgrims.

Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Muhammad Abba-Danbatta, disclosed during a press briefing in his office on Wednesday in Kano.

Abba disclosed that the committee would comprise of various stakeholders, including the DSS, ICPC, security personnel and journalists, among others.

According to him,”all the intending pilgrims will be paid all their money.

“We also have two projects which are ongoing in Kano, clinic and hotel; the clinic, which has 10 rooms, is almost 99 per cent completed, all the scanning machines, facilities including staff who will work there has been put in place; while the hotel, which has 500 capacity and worth N298 million, has reached advanced stage.

“Intending pilgrims seeking repayment to apply to the Board through its offices in their respective areas,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Hajj Commission (NAHCOM) on Monday confirmed the cancellation of the 2021 Hajj for international pilgrims as announced by Saudi authorities as a safety measure against the spread of COVID-19.(NAN)