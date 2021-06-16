Hajj Cancellation: Kano Board set up committee to reimburse pilgrims

State Pilgrims Welfare Board says it will set up an 11-member committee to
reimburse money deposited for cancelled 2020/2021 Hajj exercise to intending pilgrims.

Executive Secretary Board, Alhaji Muhammad Abba-Danbatta, disclosed during a press briefing in his office on Wednesday in .

Abba disclosed that the committee comprise various stakeholders, including the , ICPC, security personnel and journalists, among others.

According to him,”all the intending pilgrims will be paid all their money.

“We also two projects which are ongoing in , clinic and hotel; the clinic, which has 10 rooms, is almost 99 per cent completed, all the scanning machines, including staff who will work there has been put in place; while the hotel, which has 500 capacity and worth N298 million, has reached advanced stage.

“Intending pilgrims repayment to apply to the Board through its offices in their respective areas,” he said.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Hajj Commission (NAHCOM) on Monday confirmed the cancellation the 2021 Hajj for pilgrims as announced by Saudi authorities as a safety measure against the spread COVID-19.(NAN)

