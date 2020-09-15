Hajj Camp: Emulate Gov Obaseki, CSO urges South South Governors

Share the news













The Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR) a Civil Society Organisation has commended Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo for building a befitting Hajj Camp to serve pilgrims from the state.

The IHR monitors and reports Hajj activities.

The commendation is contained in a statement jointly signed by the CSOs National Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammed and Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Mahmoud, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The CSO urged governors from the South-South region to accord the same priority to religious activities of both divide to further entrench a sense of unity as demonstrated by Gov. Obaseki.

“This is to express our appreciation and commendation to Obaseki for building a Hajj Camp for Muslim faithful in Edo.

“ IHR acknowledges the efforts of the Chairman of Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Board, Sheikh Ibrahim Oyarekhua, in building a bridge of unity among Edo citizens and the support of Obaseki in seeing to the completion of the laudable project.

“As a civil society group with interests in the Hajj and Umrah affairs in the country, we shall continue to encourage and support individuals, groups or public officials that contributed to services or projects that will enhance the welfare of pilgrims,” it said.

The group stressed the need for the governors to build permanent offices and Hajj camps for Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards in their various states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso recently commissioned the newly constructed Muslim Pilgrim’s Board office and Hajj Camp by Obaseki in Benin City. (NAN)