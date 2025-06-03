‎Hajj: 62 airlines transported pilgrims to Saudi Arabia in 3,314 flights

‎



‎ The spokesperson for Hajj Transport and Logistics, Saleh Al-Zuwaid, said that 62 air carriers operated 3,314 Hajj flights, transporting pilgrims from 238 destinations in 71 countries.



‎Addressing a press briefing at the Hajj Media Operations Centre in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Al-Zuwaid highlighted the efficient reception of pilgrims, ensuring a smooth flow of arrivals and movements.



‎Regarding the Haramain High-Speed Rail, Al-Zuwaid stated that 4,700 trips were scheduled, offering up to two million seats – an increase of 400,000 seats from last year.



‎He added that the he rail service transported 700,000 passengers by Sunday and would continue to provide services to meet pilgrims’ expectations.



‎Al-Zuwaid also mentioned that the Mashaer Train was expected to operate over 2,000 trips, transporting more than two million passengers in seven days.



‎Additionally, road cooling technology, he said, had expanded by 82 per cent in the holy sites, effectively reducing road surface temperatures by 12 degrees Celsius.



‎Meanwhile, Saad Al-Shanbari, spokesperson for the Hajj Communications and Technology System, reported that 4G and 5G coverage reached 99 per cent in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites, resulting in a significant increase in internet speed to 264 megabits per second.



‎Also, Wi-Fi access points exceeded 10,000, and the Communications and Space Technology Commission successfully implemented an AI crowd management experiment using HAI surveillance cameras.( NAN)



