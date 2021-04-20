Hajj: 3,837 Kaduna intending pilgrims receive COVID-19 vaccine –official

  No fewer than 3,837  intending pilgrims the 2021 Kaduna state have received their first COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.The Acting Overseer of the board, Hajiya Hannatu Zailani, told the Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Tuesday , Kaduna, the vaccination exercise began April 6 and had reached all the state’s 23 Areas (LGAs).“

So far, we have completed the first stage of the vaccine,” she stated.Zailani further  explained the vaccination was based the directive from the Nigeria Centre Disease Control (NCDC) and the National Commission,

adding all the intending pilgrims would be made to receive the second jab, before departing the .She urged the intending pilgrims to always be alert for any new information that may be disseminated the 2021 Hajj. (NAN)

