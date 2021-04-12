Hajj: 2,837 Kaduna intending pilgrims receive COVID-19 vaccine

April 12, 2021 Favour Lashem Health, News, Project 0



 The State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, vaccinated no fewer than 2,837 intending pilgrims the 2021 Hajj.The Acting Overseer of the board,

Hajiya Hannatu Zailani, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Monday in that the vaccination exercise began April 6.Zailani said the 2,837 intending pilgrims were vaccinated across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

According to her, the state a slot 4,000 intending pilgrims expected to perform the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.The Overseer said that the COVID-19 vaccination exercise will be completed within the week. Zailani explained that the vaccination was based directive from Nigeria Centre Disease Control and the National Hajj Commission.She stressed that every intending pilgrim going hajj must be vaccinated before leaving for Saudi Arabia, and advised to get the Coronavirus jab.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,