Hajj: 256 FCT pilgrims complete visit of historical places in Madina

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The first batch of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) pilgrims for this year’s hajj have completed their visitations to historical places in Madina, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Director of the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Malam Adamu Evuti, stated this at a meeting with senior management staffers of the board to review the 2023 operation.

He said: ” The first batch of 256 Pilgrims from FCT arrived safely at Madina International Airport on aboard Air Peace airline, which is the official air carrier assigned to it by NAHCON to transport pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

” The pilgrims were led by the officials of the board in Madina to perform their religious obligations as enshrined by the teachings of the holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).”

Evuti said that the first contingent was received by the officials of NAHCON in charge of Madina operation.

The director appreciated the arrangement made by NAHCON, which as the regulatory body in charge of services and provision of befitting accommodation and feeding to all Nigerian pilgrims in Madina.

He reassured the FCT contingent of the readiness of the administration to upscale their welfare to perform acceptable hajj and get value for their money. (NAN)