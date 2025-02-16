Hajj 2025: Retired Hajj Administrators call for proactive measures, wider pilgrims’ enlightenment

The National Association of Retired Hajj Administrators of Nigeria (NARHAN) has tasked the current hajj managers to adopt proactive action during pre-hajj preparations to ensure a seamless hajj exercise in Nigeria.

This was contained in a press statement jointly signed on Sunday by its Chairman who was also the immediate past Chairman of the Yobe State Pilgrims Commission, Alh Bukar Kime Dapsa, Secretary Bako Apapa, a former Executive Secretary of Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, and the Group’s Technical/Media Adviser Ibrahim Muhammed.

NARHAN is an association comprised of former Executive Secretaries of States Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare boards and veterans of hajj operations at the state and national levels.

“The National Association of Retired Hajj Administrators wish to advise the hajj leaders at all levels to devise a plan that will hasten the conclusion of important pre-hajj activities to avoid a late hour rush that can lead to more pressure and confusion. Early conclusion of an important aspect of pre hajj activities will also allow hajj administrators to concentrate on hajj training that is more important to pilgrims”

NARHA said the reports from its members in some states indicated a low level of pilgrim enlightenment and education, while some states have yet to start.

“We wish to task NAHCON, States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board that more attention be given to pilgrim’s enlightenment and education. The whole process of hajj administration are centred on assisting intending pilgrims to fulfil their religious obligations and attain the highest reward which is hajj mabrur”

“Intending pilgrims who have paid over N8.4 million naira did so because he/she want to attain hajj mabrur and as such they need adequate education on the dos and don’ts of hajj rituals and understand the importance of documentation and administrative procedures both here and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The retired Hajj administrators said they have concluded plans to deploy its members who were once the head of their respective states’ hajj bodies to assist their states in enlightening pilgrims.

“Our members across the states have been urged to assist their pilgrims by way of partaking in pilgrims’ enlightenment by sharing their experiences such as potential challenges during pilgrims’ airlift, movement within Masha’ir areas and how to ensure orderly conduct and be a good ambassador of Nigeria, the statement added.