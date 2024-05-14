Hajj 2024: KNSG Appoints Deputy Governor’s Spokesman, Ibrahim, Head of Media Team

The Kano State Government has approved the appointment of Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu as the head of the media team for the 2024 Hajj.

This announcement was made during a stakeholders’ meeting for the inauguration of the 1445AH/2024 Hajj Operational Committee at the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board in the state metropolis.

The meeting was attended by media personnel who will be covering the annual Muslim ritual, which attracts thousands of pilgrims from Nigeria and around the world.

Shuaibu, who is currently the press secretary to the deputy governor of the state, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has a wealth of experience in media and communications.

He has also served as the immediate past chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents Chapel, Kano State Chapter, and as a correspondent for This Day newspaper.

His appointment as head of the media team is a significant development ahead of the 2024 Hajj, and his experience and expertise will likely prove valuable in managing the media aspects of the pilgrimage.

Over 3,000 intending pilgrims from Kano State are expected to participate in the 2024 Hajj.

The airlift of intending pilgrims is scheduled to commence on May 15 in the country, marking the beginning of the pilgrimage.

The Kano State Government has made arrangements to ensure a smooth and successful pilgrimage for all intending pilgrims, and Shuaibu’s appointment is a key part of these efforts.