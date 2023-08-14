HAJJ 2024: Group urges NAHCON on early preparations

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), an NGO, on Monday urged the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to begin preparations for the 2024 operation as a matter of urgency.

Mr Ibrahim Mohammed, the National Coordinator of the group, said this in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja.

Mohammed explained that early preparations would go a long way to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

According to him, one year Hajj plan was an extremely compacted activity that could cause so much confusion in the quest to create an enduring standard Hajj operating environment in Nigeria.

“The era of countries taking their time to conclude all plans, often till the last minute, was over.

“In view of this, I want to call on NAHCON to direct state pilgrim boards to begin registration of intending pilgrims.

“This will afford NAHCON, state pilgrim boards and private tour operators the opportunity to finalise accommodation and flight arrangements ahead of time.

”Even bed and tent slots can be allocated ahead of arrival to Saudi Arabia, thereby solving the problem encountered this year,” the statement added.

Mohammed also said the move would give hajj authorities the opportunity to make amendments and address some challenges experienced during the 2023 exercise.

“Competent authorities, especially NAHCON, should immediately order states to commence the registration of pilgrims and give suitable deadlines, working with the country’s 95,000 hajj slots.

“It is our belief that failure to do this will end up causing unnecessary confusion and create panic in the system ahead of 2024 hajj,” he said (NAN).

