Hajj 2023: Uba Sani, Arrigassiyu bag awards

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has been given a Special Service Award for providing pilgrims the enabling environment to perform the 2023 Hajj.

The National Coordinator of Independent Hajj Reporters, Malam Ibrahim Muhammed made this known at the 2023 Hajj Lecture and Award ceremony which held at the National Mosque on Thursday.

The National Coordinator who justified the award given to Senator Uba Sani , said that the accommodation of Kaduna State pilgrims was the best in Saudi Arabia amongst Nigerian pilgrims.

Malam Ibrahim further said that the governor gave Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency the necessary financial support and free hand to conduct the last pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

According to him, Governor Uba Sani ensured the security of pilgrims before the airlift of pilgrims at both the Hajj camp and the airport.

The Director General of Interfaith, Barrister Tahir Umar Tahir who received the award on the governor’s behalf, thanked Independent Hajj Reporters for acknowledging the efforts of Kaduna State Government towards making Hajj as hitch free as possible.

The Director General promised that the state government will improve on its present record in the next Hajj exercise inshaa Allah.

Also, the Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Dr Yusuf Arrigassiyu, was given the Executive Secretary and Hajj Administrator of the year 2023.

According to Independent Hajj Reporters, Arrigassiyu had assisted intending pilgrims in preparing for Hajj, provided a conducive environment for the religious exercise and helped pilgrims in achieving Hajj Mabroor in 2023.

‘’Kaduna State Pilgrims Agency also airlifted all pilgrims with visa to Saudi Arabia by ensuring proper coordination with airlines, National Hajj Commission Of Nigeria(NAHCON) and other stakeholders.

He further said that Dr Arrigassiyu stayed with the pilgrims in the same accommodation, led them in prayers, sensitised and preached to them on how to perform Hajj Mabroor in Saudi Arabia.

Further justifying why he was given the award, the National Coordinator noted that ‘’the Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency was always in his uniform throughout the Hajj exercise.’’

Malam Ibrahim Muhammad said that Dr Arrigassiyu had earlier set up a committee to review its sensitisation curriculum and reformed the enlightenment programme of the Agency.

According to him, Arrigassiyu appointed facilitators across the 23 local governments of the state based on merit, by advertising for the positions and appointing an independent selection committee.

The Executive Secretary also embarked on ‘’capacity building of all the staff of the Agency, engaged in massive sensitization on both mainstream and social media, to achieve a successful Hajj exercise,’’ he added.

The National Coordinator of Independent Hajj Reporters also disclosed that Dr Arrigassiyu engaged stakeholders of the Hajj exercises like the airport authorities, Department of State Services and the police, ‘’to ensure a hitch-free exercise.’’

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state was the Guest of Honour of the 2023 Hajj Lecture and Award ceremony while Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, the Chairman of NAHCON, was Chief Host. Ambassador Zubairu Dada, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs chaired the event.

