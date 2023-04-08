Hajj 2023: Muslims pilgrims board urges prospective pilgrims to complete payment

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board (KSPWB) has called on prospective pilgrims who deposited some amount of money with the board to balance up the remaining Hajj fare on or before April 21.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Mohammad Abba-Danbatta, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

He said that collection of Hajj fare would soon close, as the exercise was getting closer by the day .

Abba-Danbatta said that prospective pilgrims would pay N2.9 million as Hajj fare while attributing the increase to rising dollar exchange rate and the increase in tax revenue from Saudi Arabia and airlines.

He said that screening of prospective pilgrims would commence after April 21, when the fare would have closed across the 44 local government areas of the state. (NAN)