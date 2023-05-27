Hajj 2023: AbdulRazaq bids farewell to 1st batch of Kwara pilgrims

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Friday night accompanied the first batch of intending pilgrims to 2023 Hajj from the state to the Ilorin International Airport to bid them farewell.

The governor, who personally entered the aircraft shortly before it took off, moved from one seat to another to congratulate them and bid them farewell.

The low spirit of the pilgrims suddenly became very high with the presence of the governor in their midst.

The 262 first batch of pilgrims, who were earlier screened, were transported to Lagos on Friday evening via Air Peace in two separate flights where they would depart for Madinah at 11 p.m same night.

In his remarks, the NAHCON Director of Internal Audit in Kwara, Alhaji Abdullateef Onimago, said 262 pilgrims departed Ilorin for Lagos, adding that they are expected to board another aircraft that would transport them to Madinah.

Onimago however advised the pilgrims to be guided by the laid down rules and regulations both here in Nigeria and in Saudi Arabia.

On his part, the Chairman of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Dr Abdulkadir Sambaqi, expressed joy over the successful take-off of the first batch of the pilgrims from the state and prayed God to make it easy for the remaining batches.

Sambaqi advised the pilgrims to conduct themselves in an orderly manner and fear Allah in all their actions. (NAN)