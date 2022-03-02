Hajj 2022: NAHCON urges pilgrims boards to reengineer operations

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had urged states pilgrims welfare boards, agencies and commissions to reengineer their operations for the 2022 Hajj.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, gave the task during a meeting with the chief executive officers of the state organisations at the Hajj House on Wednesday in Abuja.

Hassan said there was already an engagement between the two countries (Nigeria and Saudi Arabia) in respect of the 2022 Hajj.

He, therefore, stressed the need for all the chief executives to have the mental alertness that Hajj 2022 could take place.

The NAHCON boss disclosed that the Hajj Saving Scheme would play a very prominent role in the enrollment of intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj.

“There are other details which I will like to keep for now. But engagements and communication has started between the two nations in respect of Hajj 2022.

“We have reasons to believe that the worst moment is already gone. For the first time in about two years, we have received an official communication from Saudi Arabia.

“The official communication is intended to kick start usually what begins the Hajj Operation, which is the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“Has a day been chosen no, will a day be chosen yes, I pray. Immediately the day is chosen that will be the commencement of the Hajj operation for 2022.

“Our hope is that, it will be very soon and I am sure that is the hope of everybody. What it now means is that we must all leave here to get prepared for 2022 Hajj,” Hassan charged.

The NAHCON boss explained that the objective of the meeting was to have the usual necessary interaction between the commission and the state Hajj chief executive officers.

This, according to him, will enable the commission to brief them about the latest development and also to plan ahead of hopeful 2022 Hajj.

“Is there a total green light as we speak, no, but as expected of any responsible people, we are just getting prepared hoping that by God’s grace the Hajj 2022 will begin in due course.”

On his part, the Chairman, Forum of Chairmen of the 36 states and FCT pilgrims boards, Malam Nasir DanMallam, said NAHCON had informed them that it had received Presidential Approval to commence Hajj Saving Scheme.

“So, from now onward, any Hajj that is going to take place in Nigeria will be under the platform of a Hajj Saving Scheme.

“That is what we have been informed by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NAHCON.

“And we have no choice than to abide by it as law abiding Nigerians. We are formation of the law, so whatever the President has given assent to we will just key into it,” he said. (NAN)

