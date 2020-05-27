Hajj 2020: Kwara pilgrims board allays fear of cancellation

Share the news













The Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has allayed fears of prospective pilgrims on cancellation for this year’s Hajj (pilgrimage) to Saudi Arabia.

The board is reacting to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which has paralysed socioeconomic and religious activities worldwide.

Alhaji Mohammed Jimoh, the Executive Secretary of the board, gave this indication during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in llorin on Wednesday.

According to him, the Saudi Arabia Authority nor the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria are yet to make any pronouncement on the cancellation of 2020 Hajj exercise.

“The Saudi Arabian Government and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria have not make any official pronouncements on the cancellation of the 2020 hajj exercise,” he said.

The executive secretary therefore expressed optimism on the possibility of conducting the 2020 Hajj.

Jimoh therefore urged all intending pilgrims from the state for 2020 exercise not to lose hope of performing their spiritual retreat.

He gave assured that the board would not relent at giving current, timely and accurate information regarding the 2020 pilgrimage to give the intending pilgrims first hand information.

The executive scribe also advised the intending pilgrims and entire Muslims to intensify prayers to Almighty Allah to bail Nigeria and the whole world out of the of COVID-19 protracted crisis. (NAN)

