Hajj 2019: Sokoto recorded hitch-free exercise – Dep Governor

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

The Leader of Sokoto State Pilgrims to 2019 Hajj (Amirul Hajj), who is also Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya has described the just concluded 2019 Hajj Exercise as hitch-free and successful.

The Deputy Governor stated this while answering questions from Journalist immediately after the last batch of 235 pilgrims arrived Sokoto from Saudi Arabia.

He said since 21 July this year, when the state governor, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal inaugurated the first flight, the exercise continued to record successes as all 3,496 Pilgrims were airlifted to Madina for visitation to historical sites before the commencement of the Hajj.

Dan’Iya added that in the entire 2019 Hajj exercise, Sokoto lost only an elderly woman in Madina due to severe ailment and was buried in Madina.

He said the state government had made adequate arrangements , including that of accommodation, which was close to Ka’abah in order to ease transportation and religious rites for the pilgrims.

Dan’iya also applauded Tambuwal’s Sallah gift of SR200 equivalents to N24,000 to each of the 3,496 State Pilgrims totaling to over N80 million.

He also offered three free square meals as well as free medical care to the pilgrims since their arrival in the Holy land.

The Amirul Hajj also said the Pilgrims on their part exhibited good ambassadors to Sokoto and Nigeria as no Pilgrim from Sokoto was caught doing anything that will tarnish the good image of Nigeria. This is commendable he said.

On the Airlift The Leader of Sokoto State Hajj delegation said despite some delays from the National Hajj Commission during and after the Hajj, he rated them 75% in terms of delivery of aircraft to transport the State Pilgrims to and pro the Hajj Exercise.

Lastly, he thanked Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for giving him and his team the mandate to serve the People of Sokoto and also for the Governor’s constant enquiries of the well-being of his Pilgrims thought-out the Exercise. As All Sokoto State 2019 Pilgrims are accounted for.