Hajj 2019: Sokoto Pilgrims Agency on course – DG, Dange

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

The Director General of Sokoto state Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Shehu Mohammed Dange has said that the Agency’s plans for this year’s pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia is on course.

He disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Newsdiaryonline on Sunday.

According to him, of the 4,844 seats allocated to Sokoto states, 2,250 had so far been paid for and passports released.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) allocated 4,844 hajj seats to Sokoto state. Of these, intending pilgrims have so far paid for 2,250 seats and their passports ready. And, 1,306 visas have been issued,” Dange said.

According to him, although NAHCON had pegged Hajj fare at N1,540,427.65, each pilgrim had been refunded N51,170. “Initially, we asked our intending pilgrims to deposit N1,500,000. The Hajj Commission later pegged the fare at N1,540,427.65. They later reduced it to N1,489,257.65 and the intending pilgrims that had paid have been refunded N51,170.”

Dange added that registration for intending pilgrims was still ongoing until July 15, 2019 when it would be closed.

He said that arrangement for arrangement both in Mecca and Medina were completed after two trips to Saudi Arabia by the accommodation committee.

The DG further told Newsdiaryonline that Medical Committee had been put in place while another committee composed of Islamic clerics were going round local government areas to sensitise pilgrims on Hajj rites.

Dange called on intending pilgrims that were yet to register to do so before July 15. “All intending pilgrims that have not registered should come forward and do so before July 15. After this date, there will be no sales of Hajj seats again.”

He commended the state government for providing necessary logistics for the Agency to operate without hitch.

“Our success is attributable to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who has provided all that the Agency needs to succeed. The wisdom and experience of the chairman of the Board, Alhaji Muntari Maigona in tackling issues as they appear is an added impetus to the progress achieved by the Agency,” Dange said.

