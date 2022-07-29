Hajj 2002: 260 Kano pilgrims return from Saudi Arabia

By Bosede Olufunmi

A total of 260 pilgrims from Kano State, who took part in this year’s Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia returned to the country on Friday afternoon.

The pilgrims, who boarded AZMAN flight ZQ2349 arrived at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, at about 02:41p.m.

The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Muhammed Abba-Danbatta, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday.

He said the pilgrims were obedient and law-abiding in the holy land.

Abba-Danbatta thanked the state government for its support during the exercise.

He also thanked God for the success from the beginning of the Hajj up to the end of it.

The executive secretary disclosed that the second batch of pilgrims was being expected (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

