Hajiya Lami Lau emerges new National President





By Dorcas Jonah

Hajiya Lami Lau on Fridday emerged the new National President of the National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS).Lau, who was elected unopposed, is the 15th national president of NCWS and will head the council for the next five years.

Mrs Geraldine Etuk was elected as the first National Vice President with 375 votes, defeating Mrs Ebi Austin with 199 votes.The National Treasure position went to Deborah Ishaya with 338 votes to defeat Mangamu Madani and Meryin Yasin with 157 and 87 votes.

The position of National Public Relations Officer (PRO) went to Theresa Omoke with 308 votes to defeat Agnes Okafor with 205 votes, while Ijeoma Udensi who got 255 votesdefeated Ijeoma Sharon Ndubusi with 250 votes and Ebole Okeke with 18 votes to clinch the National Research Coordinator position.

The position of National News Letter Editor went to Comfort Alua with 337 votes to defeat Saraya Agidia with 234 votes.Other national officers elected onopposed were Second National Vice President, Hajiya Binta Ibrahim, third National Vice President, Elizabeth Anih, National Secretary, Mrs Bolatito Babalola.Others were Assistant Secretary One, Mrs Edna D.D. Azura, Second Assistant Secretary Two, Helen Mboto, while the Third Assistant Secretary position went to Mrs Nancy Aruwa.

Mrs Atuna Danga was elected unopposed as Assistant First PRO, while the Second Assistant PRO went to Mrs Inumidun Ereku.

Lau said during her inauguration that her focus for the next five years would be to actualise the enduring goals of the council.

She said “the new leadership which I will be heading will build on the successes of my predecessors and take it to an enviable pinnacle we all wish for the council.”

The new NCWS boss said she accepted the important role as a responsibility that she held seriously.“I want to say, without fear of contradiction, that even though I am today the president by consensus, it was indeed a difficult process which I intend to cherish till

the end of my life.”

She pledged her determination to work toward improving the welfare, progress and standard of living of women in Nigeria.

She added that “I will work with relevant stakeholders to increase the role of women in politics and in policy formulation through unfettered access to decision making.

“As a council, we want to ensure, through legal and political means, that women have the opportunity to participate in all national endeavour as responsible members of their communities.”

She expressed the council’s solidarity with Nigerian women, noting, however, that “the ninth assembly denied women the opportunity of inclusion and representation in governance by voting against the gender bills resulting in complete rejection of the gender inclusion bills..

“At a time when women in Africa and across the globe are gaining significant strides, the Nigerian federal parliament had apparently spoken loud and clear that they do not want progress for society.

“In spite of this move by the men at the National Assembly, we will not relent, as we shall continue to fight for our rights until we achieve what we set out to achieve.”(NAN)

