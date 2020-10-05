Habitat Day: UN seeks urgent measures to save 1.6bn from overcrowded settlements

As the World marks Habitat Day, the United Nations has called for urgent measures to rescue about 1.6 billion people from living in overcrowded settlements by 2030.

UN Secretary General, Antonio Guteress, in a video tweet on Monday, said that as at 2020, one billion people lived in overcrowded settlements due to the challenge of inadequate housing.

According to the UN scribe, it will take a daily construction of 96,000 houses across the world to stop the number from hitting 1.6 billion by 2030.

“This year’s observance highlights the centrality of housing as a driver for the sustainable urban development.

“Currently, one billion people live in overcrowded settlements due to inadequate housing. By 2030 that number will rise to 1.6 billion.