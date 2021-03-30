Gyang welcomes Hyat’s appointment as Plateau Head of  Service

Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP Plateau North) has welcomed the appointment of Mr Sunday Hyat as the new Plateau Head of Service by Gov.Simon , saying the state will immensely from his of experience.


Gyang in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Mr Musa Ashoms, recalled working closely with Hyat.


“As a retired myself, recall working closely with both the newly-appointed and the former head of service.


have no doubt that the Plateau will immensely from the of experience which Hyat has built over the years both as an outstanding Civil Engineer of repute and a seasoned ,” he said.


He congratulated the former Head of , Mr Izam Azi, whom he said, was his classmate at GSS Riyom.


The lawmaker wished Azi a rewarding post-service life and happy retirement after meritorious service to Plateau.


The Deputy Chairman,  Senate Committee on Defence, also lauded the appointment  of 14 new permanent secretaries by the governor, among whom are Ishaya Turba and Sunday Biggs and wished them fruitful service. (NAN)

