Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau North) says has said that he received with shock news of the death of a member, House of Representatives, Haruna Maitala who represented Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency.



Maitala died alongside his son Jafaru, security aide and his driver on Friday in an auto crash on his way from Abuja to Jos.



Gyang in a condolence message by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Mr Musa Ashoms also described the death of Maitala as sad.



“The fatal car crash that claimed his life again brings to the fore, the deplorable state of our road infrastructure, particularly the Jos-Akwanga, Jos-Barde-Keffi Highway and the need for reconstruction by the Federal Government.



“The deceased had a gentle, steady and unassuming personality and related well with his colleague legislators.



“The people of Plateau North join members of the Plateau caucus in the National Assembly to commiserate with the immediate Maitala family and his constituents over this devastating loss,” he said.



He prayed God to grant him eternal rest. (NAN)

