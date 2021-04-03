Gyang mourns Rep. Maitala 

Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau North) says has said he received with  shock news of the death of a member, , Haruna Maitala who represented  North/Bassa Federal Constituency.


Maitala died alongside his son Jafaru, security aide and his driver on Friday in an auto crash on his way from Abuja to .


Gyang in a condolence message by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Mr Musa Ashoms  also described the death of Maitala as sad.


“The fatal car crash claimed his life again brings to the fore, the deplorable state of our road infrastructure, particularly the -Akwanga, -Barde-Keffi Highway and the need reconstruction by the Federal Government.


“The deceased had a gentle, steady and unassuming personality and related well with his legislators.


“The people of Plateau North join members of the Plateau caucus in the to commiserate with the immediate Maitala family and his constituents over this devastating loss,” he said.


He prayed God to eternal rest. (NAN)

