 Gyang mourns AIG Bature

Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau North), says the death of Retired AIG Dan Bature, robs Riyom Old Students Association (ROSA), his alma-mater, of another high profile member.
Gyang, in a condolence message by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Mr Musa Ashoms, recalled that Bature was ahead of him at Government Secondary School (GSS) Riyom, by two years.
The lawmaker said the late AIG belonged to the respected ’79 sET,which distinguished itself by modelling excellence, bonding and friendship.
“AIG Dan Buture was a typical Plateau boy, who came to limelight by taking advantage of early education and God’s backing.
“Through sheer determination and destiny, Dan pulled through the heavily structured police system in Nigeria to become an AIG.
“He served diligently and creditably to the point of retirement.
“Though a thoroughbred, professionally outstanding top ranking officer, he was sociable and accommodating, and also made modest contributions to the economy of the state,”
Gyang condoled his immediate family, ROSA, people of Plateau North, the Nigerian Police, and indeed the entire country, for the loss of a father, colleague, notable stakeholder and a statesman.
He prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest. (NAN)
