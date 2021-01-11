 Gyang mourns AIG Bature

Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau North), says the death of Retired AIG Dan Bature, robs Riyom Old Students Association (ROSA), his alma-mater, of another high profile member.

Gyang, in a condolence message by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Mr Musa Ashoms, recalled that Bature was ahead of him at Government Secondary School (GSS) Riyom, by two years.

The lawmaker said the late AIG belonged to the respected ’79 sET,which distinguished itself by modelling excellence, bonding and friendship.