Gyang condemns attack on Sango, former sports minister

April 2, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Society News



Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP – Plateau North) has condemned the attack unknown assailants on the person and residence of former Minister of Sports, Elder Damishi Sango.


Gyang, in a  statement his Special Assistant, Media and Protocol, Mr Musa Ashoms, on , thanked God for sparing the lives of Sango and his immediate family.


The lawmaker, however, expressed sadness over the death of the police detail who was killed while defending the elder statesman.


He expressed serious concerns over the pervasive insecurity and existential threats which Nigerians now faced on a daily  basis, while urging  the police and other security agencies to thoroughly investigate the ugly incident with a view to apprehending the perpetrators.


He urged them to take all necessary steps to secure abiding citizens. ()

