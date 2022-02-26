Gyang commends Buhari for signing amended electoral law

Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP/Plateau North) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the amended electoral act.



Gyang gave the commendation on Saturday in Jos very muchwhile interacting with newsmen after visiting some polling units during the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency by-election.



He said that the electoral act waited long by before the passage because the concern of the National Assembly was to give Nigerians an electoral process that was credible.



“Our concern is to give Nigerians an electoral act that is transparent and where the outcome of the election will reflect the reality, the wish and the will of the people.



“We want to appreciate the president for listening to the yearnings, wish and will of Nigerians.



“I want to commend Nigerians and civil society organisations for sustaining their yearnings for a new electoral act.



“We discharged our own responsibility, as a National Assembly, and we are happy and grateful, now that we have an electoral act.



“An electoral act that will for sometime give Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the capacity to deliver effectively on its mandate as an electoral umpire was what was delivered,” he stated.



Also commenting, Rep. Musa Bagos (PDP/Jos South/Jos East), said that Nigerians expected that the 2023 election would be one of the best, free and fair elections the country wiuld ever have.



Bagos however stated that there were many laws that were passed but not assented to.



The lawmaker urged Nigerians to show similar interest in other laws, as they did to the electoral act.



“We expect that by using this law, all election infractions in all areas that did not keep to the rules would be addressed.



“The National Assembly has been giving Nigerians what they desired, and we are exonerated from the belief that some of us are rubber stamp legislators.



“We promise Nigerians that we will continue to do same to other laws that are pending before the National Assembly,” he said.(NAN

