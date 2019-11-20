Gwagwalada Council urges parents to vaccinate children against measles, meningitis A

By Chimezie Godfrey

Parents especially mothers in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT, have again been called upon to ensure their children are immunized against measles and meningitis A in the area.

Hajia Ada Alimi, the Secretary, Gwagwalada Area Council, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja, during her visit to Gwagwalada clinic on the ongoing ten days measles and meningitis A vaccination exercise in the area.

Alimi gave the assurance that the vaccine which is free of charge is intended to save the children from killer diseases.

“As a mother i assure you that the vaccines which is free of charge will save the future leaders of the country against all kind of child killer diseases.

“The area council is living no stone unturned to ensure the success of the exercise in all the nooks and crannies of the area council through adequate publicity,” she said.

She said she was impressed by most of the clinics that were visited during the exercise and encouraged parents to take advantage of the opportunity and send their wards so that they can be vaccinated against this deadly diseases.