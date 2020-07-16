Gwadabe condoles with Emir of Minna over Sarki’s death

Share the news













Former Military Governor of Niger State Col.Lawan Gwadabe has condoled with the Emir of Minna, Alh Umar Farouk Bahago, over the demise of one of their illustrious son Late Dr Peter Saleh Sarki.

The former Governor described the late Dr Peter Sarki as a dedicated citizen of the state who contributed greatly to the development of Education in both the State and Nigeria as a whole.

He enjoined Nigerlites to see his death as the wish of God and prayed to the family of the deceased to accept the irreparable loss

