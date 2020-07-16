Gwadabe condoles with Emir of Minna over Sarki’s death

Former Military Governor of Niger State Col.Lawan has condoled with the , Alh Umar Farouk Bahago, over the demise of one of their illustrious son Late Dr Peter Saleh Sarki.

The former Governor described the late Dr Peter Sarki as a dedicated citizen of the state who contributed greatly to the development of Education in both the State and Nigeria as a whole.

He enjoined Nigerlites to see his death as the wish of God and prayed to the family of the deceased to accept the irreparable loss


