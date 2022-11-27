Guzape: Provision of infrastructure will enhance Abuja aesthetic- Minister

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, says the ongoing provision of engineering infrastructure to Guzape II District would enhance Abuja’s aesthetics.

Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, on Sunday in Abuja also said the infrastructure would open up the area for development and provide direct and indirect jobs to Nigerians.

The minister, who toured the engineering infrastructure projects in the district to ascertain the progress of work and challenges therein, expressed delight that already plot owners have commenced development.

“It’s a project which we feel will enhance the city’s aesthetics and as you can see, along the entire corridor where you (Gilmor Engineering (Nig.) L.td) have started work, people have started building.

“I understand also that this is going to be a very beautiful district and as we have spent some time and gone round the projects, we have seen how much work has been done and we have seen some of the challenges.”

Bello reassured the contractor that efforts would be made to overcome the challenges which include elements of encroachment along the road corridor.

“In any project, there will always be challenges. But as partners, it is left for us to look at the challenges and get solutions for them.

“I have seen the challenges you have with the road corridor, especially with the encroachments and I assure you that we will work with my team and see how we can resolve them,” the Minister said.

Bello, who noted that the project has suffered financing and pricing challenges, also assured that consideration for a number of reviews was underway.

He, therefore, encouraged the contractor to continue to deliver good quality work, saying “as partners in the development of the FCT, they will be favourably mentioned in years to come when the history of the development of the FCT is written.”

Also, the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Ahmad, while providing details on the project, said that Guzape II, on completion could be likened to Manhattan, in New York, USA and Jumeirah in Dubai.

He said that the area would rival any specially built area in any part of the world’s best cities.

Located in Cadastral Zone A11 and on the higher grounds of Guzape Phase I, Ahmad explained that all mistakes in the development of previous Districts in the FCT have been corrected in the case of Guzape II.

“This makes it a model district that would also enhance tourist activities in Abuja.”

He disclosed that Guzape District would boast of the first ever tunnel in the city that would provide access to homes and businesses.

Ahmad revealed that the minister has ordered removal of encroachment encumbering the progress of work.

The executive secretary added that a relocation layout plan was made to accommodate some villages of original inhabitants currently on the site.

According to him, the layout will provide for their resettlement and pave way for the project.

He said it would entail the provision of engineering infrastructure, comprising of roads, water supply, drainages and electrical power supply, among others.

On his part, the Managing Director of Gilmore Engineering (Nig.) Ltd, Mr Eli Goldhar, assured the minister of his company’s preparedness to deliver world class infrastructure to the new district.

Also on the tour were the Permanent Secretary FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, the Chief of Staff to the Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, the Director of Land Administration, Adamu Jibrin and other senior officials of the FCTA and the construction company. (NAN)