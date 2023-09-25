Gusau varsity abduction: Senate calls for immediate rescue of students

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate has called for the mmediate rescue of abducted female students of Federal University in Gusau, Zamfara by yet to be identified bandits.

NAN reports that the police said on Friday, at about 0250hrs, suspected bandits, riding on about 50 motorcycles, armed with sophisticated weapons invaded three students’ rented apartments in Sabon Gida Village near the Federal University Gusau and kidnapped an unspecified number of students.

The Chairman Senate Committee on the Army, Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’ Adua made the call in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

He said rescuing the innocent female students from captivity of the bandits , must be the topmost priority of the country now .

Yar’Adua decried that the scourge of banditry and insurgency by criminal elements in the country with attendant abduction of law abiding citizens was a serious dent on image of the country and collective conscience of Nigerians .

“This is a moment that demands swift and decisive action. We cannot underestimate the trauma and anguish that these young girls and their families are experiencing right now.

” It is our duty as leaders to prioritize their safety and well-being above all else”, he said .

He said that the Nigerian Army and other security agencies , must be well equipped and positioned , to stop the menace already threatening the nation’s unity , peace and progress .

” The recent kidnapping of more than 24 innocent school students of Federal University of Gusau, Nigeria, particularly the young girls, is not just another unfortunate incident but a clear indication that the insecurity plaguing our country has reached alarming levels.

“We can no longer stand idle and allow our nation’s future to be continually threatened.

“I call upon all stakeholders in government, from the executive to the legislative, and the judiciary, to immediately divert our attention to this heinous attack and ensure the safe rescue of our young daughters.

” Furthermore, let us use this unfortunate incident as a wake-up call the Nigerian government must intensify its efforts in curbing the escalating insecurity that has permeated our land.

“We cannot continue to allow bandits, insurgents, and criminal elements to terrorize our communities, disrupt the educations of our children, and instil fear in the hearts of law-abiding citizens.

“As the head of the committee on the Nigerian Army in the National Assembly, I pledge to lend my unwavering voice, support, and resources to this cause.

“We must bolster our security forces, equip them with the necessary tools, provide adequate training, and enhance intelligence gathering mechanisms to counter these threats effectively.

“We must ensure that the Nigerian Army and other security agencies have the capabilities to rescue these kidnapped students without delay”. (NAN)

