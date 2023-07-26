Gusau tasks new NPFL Board on club licensing

By Victor Okoye

Ibrahim Gusau, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Wednesday in Abuja inaugurated the new Board of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gusau, during the inauguration, advised the board to take club licensing requirements as a priority.

“Club licensing is a fundamental football development trajectory that the new Board must take very seriously.

“Therefore, I charge the new Board to set a target which must be met by all clubs as prerequisite for participation in the league.

“I also want you to set a percentage compliance on club licensing requirements for each club so that every season you can measure the extent of adherence by each club,” he said.

On the issue of change of name, he insisted that the option must be tabled before the Congress of the NFF for approval, and for all necessary processes undertaken for a change to take effect.

The Board is made up of: the Chairman of the NPFL, Gbenga Elegbeleye, Mohammed Sa’idu (Member), Poubeni Ogun (Member), Daniel Amokachi (Member), Okey Kpalukwu (Member), Suleiman Umar (Member) and Dominic Iorfa (Member).

Others are: the Secretary/Legal Adviser, Danlami Ibrahim, Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi,

Philip Shaibu (Deputy Governor, Edo State).

The new Board also includes: Emmauel Ikpeme (NFF Deputy General Secretary), Charity Kadiri (NFF Director of Finance and Admin) and Augustine Eguavoen (Technical Director).

The rest are: Yohanna Mathias (Deputy Director, Audit), Robinson Okosun (Deputy Director, Technical), Ayo Abdulrahaman (Deputy Director, Competitions), Danlami Alanana (Deputy Director, Competitions), Barnabas Joro (Deputy Director, Protocol) and Nelson Ine (Representative of GTI).

The new NPFL Board has a two-year tenure, same as the Boards of the Nigeria National League (NNL) Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) and the Nigeria Nation-Wide League One (NNWL) inaugurated recently. (NAN)

