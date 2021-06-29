Gusau stands still for Gov. Matawalle’s defection from PDP to APC

APC supporters in Zamfara took over the streets of Gusau on Tuesday to witness the defection of Gov. Bello Matawalle from the PDP to APC.

Roads leading to Gusau Trade Fair Ground, venue of the event where APC National Caretaker Committee chairman of the APC, Yobe’s Gov. Mai-Mala Buni would receive Matawalle, were jam packed by the supporters.

The courts declared Matawalle, PDP candidate, winner of the 2019 governorship election in the state, since the APC that got the highest number of votes did not produce a valid candidate from its primaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zamfara has been wearing a new look since preparations for the governor’s defection began.

As at Monday, PDP billboards had been changed and replaced with those of the APC with the governor’s pictures spread all over.

Similarly, vehicles which bore PDP campaign posters have completely disappeared while new ones with APC markings have taken over the roads blaring praise songs of Matawalle and the APC.

Security operatives had difficulties in controlling traffic, especially at the venue of the event even as the guests were yet to arrive.

Many people were seen trekking to the venue.

Gov. Matawalle is defecting to the APC alongside all 24 members of the state’s House of Assembly, 11 National Assembly members, all political appointees and their supporters.

All state executive members of the PDP at all levels in the state are also in tow.

The national body of the PDP, however, dissolved all the executive committees of the party in the state on Monday.

Meanwhile, APC leader in the state and immediate past governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, had welcomed the governor into the party.

Yari announced at a press briefing after holding meeting with some of the state’s APC chieftains in Kaduna that the APC had welcomed the governor with open arms. (NAN)

