Gusau formally takes over NFF from Pinnick

By Victor Okoye

Ibrahim Gusau, the new President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Tuesday in Abuja formally took over the reins from the immediate-past President, Amaju Pinnick.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gusau had on Sept. 30 in Benin City won the presidential election at the NFF Elective General Assembly.

Ademola Olajire, the Federation’s Director of Communications, disclosed in a statement that the hand over ceremony took place at the NFF Conference Room at the Sunday Dankaro House.

Olajire listed as being present at the ceremony NFF Executive Committee members such as Yusuf Ahmed, Aisha Falode, Essien Udofot and Sharif Inuwa.

Others at the event included NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, Deputy General Secretary Emmanuel Ikpeme, as well as other management staff.

Olajire stated that Pinnick, while handing over, charged the Federation’s management and other staff to give Gusau and his team maximum support, just as they gave him and his team.

“I thank you for your loyalty and support in the past eight years, and the encouragement and support of the Executive Committee that I worked with.

“It was an awesome experience all through and I give God the glory. Football is the winner.

“I ask for the forgiveness of all those that I might have offended one way or the other, and I crave your support for the new team.

“The General Secretary is a formidable individual, a great administrator and a good man at heart.

“He is a man capable of stabilising the new Executive Committee. I have no doubt that alongside other members of management and staff, they will propel Nigerian football to new heights,” Pinnick was quoted as saying.

Olajire also quoted him as saying that he remained a part of the system and would still be available to offer advice and suggestions whenever such was sought.

“As a FIFA Council Member, I am technically in charge of 22 countries, including Nigeria.

“I will always do my best to protect and project the interests of Nigeria at all times.

“My administration gave its all and raised funds for the programmes of the NFF and the national teams, and built discipline within the national teams.

“However, I see the new administration surpassing whatever we achieved. The new President is a strategist who is humble, dynamic and innovative.”

Gusau on his part lauded Pinnick, saying the warm relationship between the old and new guard was a reflection of the wonderful relationship forged among members within eight years.

“We assure you (Pinnick), that we will always reach out to you for your advice and encouragement whenever the need arises.

“We wish you the very best in your duties and tasks at FIFA and CAF,” he had said. (NAN)

