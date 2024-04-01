Gunmen shoot man dead in Abeokuta

Gunmen shot a man dead in front of his house in Abeokuta on Sunday, police confirmed on Monday.

Police spokesperson in Ogun, SP Omolola Odutola, stated that two gunmen alighted from an unregistered Toyota Corolla vehicle and shot the man in his head as he was lounging in front of his house.

The assailants fled the scene immediately, she added.

She stated that upon hearing gunshots, neighbours raised an alarm and placed a call to the police to report the incident.

Police got to the scene and found the man lifeless in a pool of his own blood, she also stated.

Odutola added that doctors at the State Hospital, Abeokuta, confirmed the man dead and the body was deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy.

She stated also that no arrest had been made, but that investigation had gone underway. (NAN)

By Abiodun Lawal