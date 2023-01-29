Gunmen shoot 3 policemen to death at Ebonyi checkpoint

By Christian Ogbonna

Gunmen shot three policemen to death in Abakaliki on Saturday.

Police spokesman in Ebonyi, SP Chris Anyanwu, stated on Sunday in Abakaliki that the police operatives were killed at a border community between Ebonyi and Enugu State.

“The hoodlums operated in two Sienna vehicles, drove into the police check-point and opened fire on the policemen.

“Three police personnel of `Operation Safer Highway’, were fatally injured and were later confirmed dead by medical personnel,’’ Anyanwu stated. (NAN)