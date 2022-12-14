Gunmen shoot 1 in Ebonyi market, destroy property

By Christian Ogbonna

Gunmen on Wednesday attacked Nwakpu Market in Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi and shot a motorcyclist on the head.

The gunmen also set a vehicle ablaze and destroyed property worth millions of Naira.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there have been fear and tension in the state following a sit-at-home order by a faction of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Simon Ekpa.

The group had on Friday, announced a sit-at-home in the south-east from Dec. 9 to 14.

The Commander of Ebubeagu security outfit, Mr Friday Nnanna, told newsmen in Abakaliki that the attack at Nwakpu market was not carried out by members of the IPOB.

Nnanna stated that the attack was done by hoodlums suspected to be robbers, who invaded the market.

“What happened was that some boys entered the market to rob traders. They are not members of IPOB but they came into the market with locally-made pistols.

“Right now, investigation is ongoing. We are on track to get them. We are putting on our touch light on them to arrest them,” he added.

SP Chris Anyanwu, Spokesman of the state Police Command, also comfirmed the attack. (NAN)