Gunmen set ablaze another police station in Abia, kill 2 cops

 Some suspected gunmen on early hours of Monday set ablaze the Ubakala Divisional Station Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia and killed two policemen.

The spokesman for the Command Abia, SP Godfrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Umuahia.

Ogbonna said the hoodlums attacked the station around 12.10 a.m., with explosives.

According him, the operatives, who were deployed reinforce security at the station, tried repel the assailants.

“In the process, we lost two of our men,” he said, pointing out that the number of the attackers had yet be ascertained.

A resident of the area who spoke anonymously, said the midnight attack serious panic among residents of the community.

“We were asleep when suddenly we began to hear serious gunshots.

“Everybody in my house was woken up by the sound and then came an explosion, followed by fire,” the eyewitness said.

NAN reports that gunmen have recently carried out successful attacks on in Aba, Isialangwa, Uzuakoli and Nkporo.

They also attacked the offices of the National Law Enforcement Agency and Independent National Electoral Commission in Ohafia.

Meanwhile, police said no arrest had been made but that full investigations were ongoing to get the perpetrators of the attacks, which had left many of its men either dead or with gunshot wounds. (NAN)

