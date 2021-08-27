Gunmen kill three, injure others in Southern Kaduna

By Idris Ibrahim

Unknown gunmen have yet again attacked two communities and reportedly killed three residents, injured several others in Southern Kaduna.

The attackers carried out the deadly attack at Machun and Manuka villages in Zango Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, made the disclosure issued in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

The statement disclosed that the assailants fled on sighting security operatives during the attack.

“According to the report, police personnel responded to a distress call from Machun village, and mobilized there. On arrival, they were also alerted by gunshots from neighbouring Manuka.”

“As the assailants fled the area, the operatives found the corpses of three victims, identified as follows: Jennifer Raymond, Dawali Saleh and Livinus Adamu.” Mr. Aruwan said.

The commissioner revealed that an unspecified number of residents were injured during the attack and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the state.

However, the statement noted that the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the recent attack as he sends condolences message to immediate families of the victims.

Unknown gunmen had on Saturday last week attacked Ungwan Dooh village in Zango Kataf LGA and fatally shot 9 persons.

The governor according to the statement, urged security agencies working in the area to ensure thorough investigations and intensify efforts at apprehending the perpetrators of the inhuman attacks.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...