Gunmen kill soldier, abduct housewife, 8 children in Kaduna

Gunmen attacked the residence of a Kaduna State University lecturer, Dr Ahmed Buba, in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Monday and seized his six children.

The gunmen also shot a soldier, Ebuka Okechukwu dead. The soldier died of gunshot wounds in a hospital.

They abducted Rabi Isya, Dr Buba’s neighbour’s wife and two of her children.

The bandits were, however, intercepted on Tuesday.

A highly reliable source said the bandits numbered about 30; they were armed

with sophisticated weapons with which they shot sporadically into the air as they attacked the community.

“The joint personnel of Kaduna State Vigilance Service, the military and the police swiftly responded to a distress call.

“On sighting the security personnel, the bandits opened fire and in the process killed the soldier,’’ the source said.

Malam Haruna Shika a resident of the area said the six kidnapped children were rescued at Kasuwan Da’a in Zaria local government area.

Reacting to the incident on Tuesday, Lt. Joy Abah, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Army Depot, Zaria, said the information on the death of the soldier had not reached her.

All-day-long attempts to get the police to react were abortive as police spokesman in the state refused to respond to calls and to text messages. (NAN)

