Gunmen kill pastor, his 2 sons in Plateau

By Polycarp Auta

Gunmen have killed Rev. Musa Hyok, and his two sons at Ganawuri community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday in Jos.

Alabo, who said that the slain cleric was a priest of the Church of Christ in Nation (COCIN), was killed on Sunday morning.

”The command has commenced an investigation to unravel those behind the attack,” he said.

Mr Song Moro, the Youth Leader of the community alleged that the incident was an reprisal attack following the killing of three Fulani youths in the community.

”Trouble started when some suspected Fulani kidnappers were arrested last Wednesday which is our Market day, but later escaped in the hands of Fulani Vigilante who were to keep them before the arrival of security operatives.

‘The situation degenerated into an argument and later escalated to a clash leading to the death of three fulani youths despite several meetings and appeals for calm.

”We suspect that that situation led to this attack on an innocent family that knows nothing about last Wednesday’s incident,” he said.

Moro said that bodies of the pastor and his sons had been buried today amid tension and tight security in the entire Ganawuri axis. (NAN)