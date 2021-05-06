Gunmen kill operative in fresh attack on Ebonyi police

May 6, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



Gunmen launched a fresh attack on a police formation on Thursday, leaving an operative dead.


The Police Spokesman, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the attack to newsmen Abakiliki, saying the attack happended at the Obiozara Ohaozara Area.


Odah said the gunmen invaded the station their numbers the hours of the day and started shooting sporadically.


An eyewitness, Mr Emmanuel Onuh, said the invaded the station around 3 and began to set some parts of the building on fire.


“They shot inspector dead and burnt down the office of the Divisional Police Officer and Administrative . (NAN)

Tags: , , , ,