Gunmen kill Kogi Commissioner, abduct LG Chairman

Gunmen have killed a Commissioner in Kogi State Pension Board, Mr Solomon Akeweje, and Chairman of Yagba West Local Government, Mr Pius Kolawole.

Spokesman of state command, DSP William Aya, who confirmed incident told News Agency of Nigeria () that the Commissioner and Kolawole travelling in the same vehicle when they attacked.

He said that received the report of the attack at about 4:30 pm of Saturday, May 1, and immediately to the scene of the incident.

The spokesman said that the attacked at Eruku, a border community between Kwara and Kogi States.

According to Aya, both Akeweje and Kolawole travelling back to Egbe from Kwara State when they attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The whereabouts of the Kolawole unknown as at the time of this report while abductors are yet to call.

However, the driver of the vehicle survived the attack while the corpse of Akeweje was deposited at the morgue of ECWA Hospital, Egbe. ()

