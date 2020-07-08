Gunmen kill District Head of Bajida in Kebbi

Alhaji Musa Muhammad-Bahago, the of in Fakai Local Government area of has been killed by unidentified on Tuesday.

Speaking through telephone on Wednesday, Alhaji Umar Muhammad, the late ’s elder brother said the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 6pm.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, also confirmed the incident, saying, “it is true, we are aware and it is unfortunate.”

Abubakar said that late district head was returning to his village from Zuru when the ambushed him.

“He was brought down from his vehicle and killed, we are making efforts to arrest the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” the police spokesman said.

Until his death, Muhammad-Bahago, aged 56, was the Sarkin Kudun .(NAN)


