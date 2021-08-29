Gunmen kill Chief of Numana, wife in Kaduna State

August 29, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Crime & Police, News, Project, Security 0



Gunmen have killed the Chief  of Numana in Sanga Local Area of Kaduna State, Malam Gambo Makama, and his wife.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred on Sunday at his residence at Gwantu town.

One of the Chief’s sons was also injured and his residence burnt to ashes during the attack.

The Police Public Relations in the state, ASP Mukhtar Hussaini Aliyu, confirmed the attack.

Aliyu said the Police had received the report of the attack around midnight on Sunday, but said that the assailants had fled before the police arrived the scene,hence no arrest had been made.

appealed for calm as the was doing everything possible to get to the root of the matter.

Meanwhile, the killing has thrown the of Gwantu town and environs into a mourning mood. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,