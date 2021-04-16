Gunmen kill 6 in Plateau – Police 

The Police Command in Plateau has the killing of six persons by gunmen in Wereng community, Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’ Police Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ubah Ogaba, the incident in a statement on Friday in Jos.

According to Ogaba, the incident occurred on Thursday a drinking joint.

“The command is aware of the unfortunate attack a beer parlour in Wereng Village of Riyom where six persons lost their lives.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Egbuka, condemned the incident and had directed the Area Commander to relocate to the community.

personnel been deployed to ensure that is restored and to avert further breakdown of law and order in the village,”he said

He said the command had investigation to unravel the circumstances behind the attack and to also bring the perpetrators to book.

He called on residents of the community to be law abiding and provide any information that  lead to the arrest of the criminals to  security agencies. ()

