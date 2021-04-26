Gunmen kill 5 police operatives in fresh Imo attack — PPRO

Gunmen Monday killed five police operatives and abducted one in a fresh a police formation in Imo.


Police Officer in state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed incident to the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri.


“Five officers have been killed, while one is yet to be accounted for, but building was not burnt,” Ikeokwu said.


According to him, assailants attacked Okigwe South Zonal Police Area Command in Ehime-Mbano Local Area state, where they shot and killed the operatives guard.


NAN learnt deceased engaged the attackers in a gun battle but were later overpowered by the heavily armed men.


Eyewitness account said the incident caused serious panic in the area, forcing many residents to flee their homes into the bush for safety.


The incident brought to nine the number such heineous attacks in Imo April 5, when gunmen attacked the police headquarters and correctional centre in Owerri. (NAN)

